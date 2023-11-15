Hamas runs 'command and control' centre from Al-Shifa hospital: White House

Thw White House on Tuesday (November 14) substantiated a major Israeli claim and said that Palestinian militants have a command center at Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City. Israel has repeatedly made this claim and Hamas has consistently denied it. Al-Shifa hospital complex is currently witnessing clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters.

John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman has told reporters that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group "operate a command and control node from Al-Shifa in Gaza City."

The comments have come just a day after US President said that Al-Shifa hospital 'must be protected'.

"They have stored weapons there and they're prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility," said Kirby citing US intelligence.

There is mounting pressure on Israel over the blockade of Al-Shifa compounds. There are patients and people seeking shelter inside. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already said that the hospital is turning into a 'cemetery' as bodies of the dead are not being buried or being stored in a mortuary.

According to the United Nations, there are at least 2300 people inside the hospital which is fast running out pf supplies and there is no escape due the fighting that's raging outside.

Israel has been maintaining that it is not targeting the hospital itself but taking action against Hamas fighters who it says have been placed around the hospital by Hamas for possible protection against air raids.

Hamas fighters crossed the border from the Gaza Strip and launched a massive attack in southern Israel killing 1200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel has responded with an overwhelming military response that has involved thousands of air raids and ground action involving troops and tanks.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks have so far killed 11,320 people including civilians and thousands of children.

Israel has justified its military action by maintaining that it has 'right to defend' in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7. But critics are pointing at the rising number of civilian deaths and demanding that the fighting stops.