Watch: Joe Biden makes another gaffe, addresses Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president'

United States President Joe Biden again became a butt of jokes on Monday (Nov 13) after he made the blunder of introducing Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president' at a White House event. Biden made the folly while he was addressing an event which was organised to honour the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights.

Biden made the gaffe while he was introducing Vice President Harris at the event, which marked the comeback of an NHL tradition.

"Welcome to the White House, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights! President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way," stated Biden, moments after he took the stage to honour the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who had clinched the Stanley Cup in June.

Netizens troll US president

The netizens quickly noticed the slip-up made by the US president and trolled him to no end.

"He doesn't even know WHO IS PRESIDENT," said one user. "How embarrassing!!!!" stated another. "What a joke! Does he even know who his VP is?" commented a third user. "Biden is not sure who the president is, tell him it's Ronald Reagan LOL," jokingly said another user. BIDEN: "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way" 😬 pic.twitter.com/tdp72sjSDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023 × This is not the first time Biden had a slip of the tongue. As per the New York Post, a similar error was made by him in nearly six other public appearances and in one public appearance he even referred to Vice President Harris as "the First Lady".

The US president in 2022 had called Harris "a great president" when he was extending his birthday wishes for her at a White House event. "Happy Birthday to a great president, we know your mom is always with you," he stated, as reported by Fox News.

In September, Biden made another blunder when he called popular rapper LL Cool J a ''boy'' after he mispronounced his name amid the Congressional Black Caucus. ''Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh..." he stated, in his speech. ''By the way that boy - that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs,'' Biden added. However, the president quickly corrected himself.