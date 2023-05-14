Morning brief: Voting in Thailand begins, Russia-Ukraine war updates, and more

The national election in Thailand started on Sunday (May 14). Thai voters, old and young, flocked to their polling stations to vote. The election tests the resolve of a pro-military establishment at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil in the coup-prone country. Around 52 million people are eligible to vote in this election. As the war in Ukraine rages on, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday (May 13) that Ukraine used long-range missiles from the United Kingdom to target civilian sites in the Russian-held city of Luhansk, injuring civilians including six children.

And in Turkey, citizens will vote on Sunday in a crucial election that could unseat President Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power and halt his government's increasingly authoritarian path.

Click on the headlines to read more

Voting for the Thailand elections has begun Sunday and will determine the fate of the current government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha which has faced criticism for its handling of political dissent and human rights issues. Election officials anticipated a strong turnout when polls opened at 8 am Bangkok time (9 p.m. ET Saturday).

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday (May 13) that Ukraine used long-range missiles from the United Kingdom (UK) to target civilian sites in the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the news agency AFP reported.

Turkish citizens will vote on Sunday (May 14) in a crucial election that could unseat President Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power and halt his government's increasingly authoritarian path. Polls will open at 8 am (0500 GMT) and close at 5 pm (1400 GMT). And as per Turkish law, the reporting of any results is banned until 9 pm.

Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement's militants agreed to enter a truce in Gaza which will come into effect at 10 pm local time (1900 GMT), said Palestinian officials. The truce signalled the end of the deadliest episode of cross-border firing in which at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza and two people in Israel were killed.

WATCH | French prosecutors demand Sarkozy face trial over alleged Libya money ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE