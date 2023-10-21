Morning brief: US, UK back Canada against India, latest from Israel-Hamas war, and more

Israel-Hamas latest: US President Joe Biden has said Hamas attacked the Jewish nation because it wanted to jeopardise the ongoing peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Follow WION's live blog for latest updates.

Canada-India tensions: US and UK have backed Canada in the ongoing diplomatic tussle against India. US has expressed concern following the departure of 41 Canadian diplomat from India.

US: Trump has voiced his opposition to house speaker chair bid by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. According to key Trump allies, Trump’s opposition to Emmer’s bid stems from the fact that he has not endorsed Trump for the presidential nomination yet and he is not backing the 45th against the indictments he is facing.

President Biden of the US has claimed that the prime objective of the Hamas' assault on Israel was to derail the ongoing peace talks between the Jewish nation and Saudi Arabia.

The United States and Britain on Friday (Oct 20) appealed to India not to push Canada for reducing its diplomatic presence in New Delhi and expressed their concern over pull out of 41 diplomats by Ottawa amid the ongoing dispute over the killing of Khalistani terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Former US President Donald Trump has privately conveyed to his allies that he is concerned by the prospects of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer taking over the speaker chair.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched Gaganyaan Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission-1 test vehicle (TV-D1 Flight Test). The launch was kept on hold earlier this morning when ISRO made first attempt.

WATCH: Ukrainians brace for new Russian assault on Avdiivka