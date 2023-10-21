ISRO Gaganyaan TV-D1 launch postponed after computers detect 'anomaly'

He said that the computers detected an 'anomaly' just before the launch. ISRO did not immediately release details about what exactly the anomaly was.

This flight test vehicle abort mission was to demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape system as part of the Gaganyaan mission. It was also going to test the safe landing in the Bay of Bengal after the rocket launch.

Although the TV-D1 launch was aborted, ISRO chief put an end to speculative fears saying that there was no damage to the vehicle.

“The liftoff attempt could not happen today. It was initially scheduled at 8 AM. It was postponed to 8.45 AM due to the weather situation. We had a very smooth automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to liftoff. But engine liftoff did not happen. We have to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe. We will come back soon after analysing what triggered the hold on the vehicle. The ground checkout computer withheld the launch after observing an anomaly,” said ISRO chief S Somanath after the launch was kept on hold.

#WATCH | Gaganyaan's First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) launch on hold



ISRO chief S Somnath says, The lift-off attempt could not happen today...engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course, we need to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe, we… pic.twitter.com/wIosu113oT — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023 ×

