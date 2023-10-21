ugc_banner

ISRO Gaganyaan TV-D1 launch postponed after computers detect 'anomaly'

Sriharikota, IndiaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

(Image: Twitter) ISRO's TV-D1 at Sriharikota Spaceport. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) put Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle launch on hold after onboard computers detected an 'anomaly'. ISRO did not immediately specify what this anomaly was

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday (October 21) aborted the Gaganyaan TV-D1 test vehicle launch just five seconds after it was to lift-off.

"On board computer triggered the hold, we will reschedule the launch very soon", said ISRO Chief S Somanath.

He said that the computers detected an 'anomaly' just before the launch. ISRO did not immediately release details about what exactly the anomaly was.

trending now

This flight test vehicle abort mission was to demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape system as part of the Gaganyaan mission. It was also going to test the safe landing in the Bay of Bengal after the rocket launch.

Although the TV-D1 launch was aborted, ISRO chief put an end to speculative fears saying that there was no damage to the vehicle.

“The liftoff attempt could not happen today. It was initially scheduled at 8 AM. It was postponed to 8.45 AM due to the weather situation. We had a very smooth automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to liftoff. But engine liftoff did not happen. We have to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe. We will come back soon after analysing what triggered the hold on the vehicle. The ground checkout computer withheld the launch after observing an anomaly,” said ISRO chief S Somanath after the launch was kept on hold.

×

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

×
author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

Exclusive: India's INS Shakti and SCI Saraswati to recover ISRO Gaganyaan crew module from sea

12:30 hrs countdown to ISRO's TV-D1 mission commences; Lift-off at 8 am Saturday. All details here

Pakistani man nabbed for snooping on Indian defence officials via WhatsApp