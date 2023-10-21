First hostages released by Hamas amid growing uproar over 'bring them home'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Oct 20) said that Qatar played a significant role in the release of first set of hostages released by Hamas since its attack against Israel on October 7.

"This is a very good outcome obtained by the negotiators, in which Qatar played a very important role," Macron told a group of reporters.

Macron said France wanted similar operations to continue in the next "hours and days" to continue "allowing hostages, in particular our hostages, to get out."

"The discussions we are having...through various contacts and Qatar in particular, give us hope that we will be able to find solutions to get as many hostages out as possible."

"We are confident: the channels we have are the right ones and are useful," he added.

A total of seven French citizens have been declared missing since the unprecedented assault was launched against by Hamas on October 7.

But only one of these hostages is confirmed to be held hostages.

"For the other six others there an assumption they are being held hostage but no certainty," he said.

A total of 30 French citizens are confirmed by Paris to have been killed in the attack by Hamas, according to its latest toll Friday.