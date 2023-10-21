First hostages released by Hamas amid growing uproar over 'bring them home'
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: The raging state of war in Israel continues to head towards a ground assault by Israeli forces into Gaza Strip, reflecting a failure of diplomatic overdrive launched by US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the wake of prevailing humanitarian crisis in the densely populated blockaded territory. The much-awaited and equally anticipated humanitarian aid corridor into Gaza is yet to be opened from the Rafah crossing through Egypt, one of the top objectives of Biden and Sunak's Israel visit despite international pressure from the United States and the United Nations.
While Hamas released two American hostages on October 20, the total number of hostages may well go above 203, Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, the international spokesperson for Israel's Defense Forces told WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal. Lerner further added that Israel has designated a humanitarian zone in the southwest of the Gaza strip in Al-Mawasi area.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu has demanded that they have the International Committee of the Red Cross have access to the to the hostages," Lerner added.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Oct 20) said that Qatar played a significant role in the release of first set of hostages released by Hamas since its attack against Israel on October 7.
"This is a very good outcome obtained by the negotiators, in which Qatar played a very important role," Macron told a group of reporters.
Macron said France wanted similar operations to continue in the next "hours and days" to continue "allowing hostages, in particular our hostages, to get out."
"The discussions we are having...through various contacts and Qatar in particular, give us hope that we will be able to find solutions to get as many hostages out as possible."
"We are confident: the channels we have are the right ones and are useful," he added.
A total of seven French citizens have been declared missing since the unprecedented assault was launched against by Hamas on October 7.
But only one of these hostages is confirmed to be held hostages.
"For the other six others there an assumption they are being held hostage but no certainty," he said.
A total of 30 French citizens are confirmed by Paris to have been killed in the attack by Hamas, according to its latest toll Friday.
After the release of two American hostages, Hamas said that it was working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to release "civilian" hostages taken during their October 7 attacks on Israel.
Gaza's Islamist rulers said they were "working with all mediators to implement the movement’s decision to close the civilian (hostage) file if appropriate security conditions allow."
Hamas, designated as terrorist group by the United States and the United Kingdom, said that Americans Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were freed following efforts by Qatar and Egypt.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Hamas still holds up to 10 other US citizens among approximately 200 people held captive since October 7.
"There are still 10 additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in this conflict. We know that some of them are being held hostage by Hamas, along with an estimated 200 other hostages held in Gaza," Blinken told reporters, adding that all "should be released immediately and unconditionally."
Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Friday (Oct 20), released a statement saying that it had released two American hostages out of the 200 captives it kidnapped following an unprecedented attack against Israel.
"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.
Click here to read the full story...