Hamas releases two American hostages from Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Friday (Oct 20), released a statement saying that it had released two American hostages out of the 200 captives it kidnapped following an unprecedented attack against Israel.

"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The militant group did not share details on how and when the hostages were released.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said that most of the hostages abducted to Gaza were still alive.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

The army said that more than 20 hostages were minors, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

The Israeli military has carried out air raids on thousands of Hamas targets in Gaza, said the spokesman.

"They include quality targets such as drone facilities, they include naval facilities, they include command and control facilities, they include all of the rocket facilities," Lerner said.

"Our assessment suggests that at this time Hamas are in a state of disarray, they have no idea what the situation is above ground, they have escaped into the tunnels."

'Any help from New Delhi is welcome' for release of hostages, says Israel envoy to India

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, while speaking to Indian Express, stated that Israel would welcome any help from India for the release of over 200 Israeli hostages, including several foreign nationals.

He further said that Israel was "moved that the first reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on the same afternoon, even before the full picture was out".

Gilon added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again "expressed solidarity" after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days later. He said, "Not just the Indian PM, we have got a show of support from all levels here — officials, ministers, civil society, and even people on social media."

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

