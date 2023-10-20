ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: Two US hostages released by Hamas amid international pressure

Israel-Hamas war: These are the first set of hostages released since the beginning of the ongoing state of war on October 7.

Hamas said that it's releasing two American hostages that were held captive since October 7 when the militant group launched an unprecedented assault on Israel that culminated into the current state of war in the region. 

"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

