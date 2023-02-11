Morning brief: US shoots down high-altitude object over Alaska, Peru president's bid to end crisis, & more

The United States administration shot down a high-altitude object over Alaska on Friday (February 11), just six days after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was downed which heightened tensions between Washington in Beijing. As the anti-government demonstrations in Peru continue, President Dina Boluarte on Friday called a multiparty dialogue to end the crisis. And in earthquake-ravaged Turkey, rescuers saved a six-month pregnant woman and her seven-year-old daughter.

A high-altitude object has been shot by the United States over Alaska, White House said. This comes days after a Chinese balloon was shot down by the US and the fallen debris was recovered.

A multiparty dialogue was called by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday to end the political crisis which has gripped the nation, stating that Peru has a “fragile democracy” at present because of two months of deadly anti-government protests raging across the country.

Search and rescue workers are working day and night, hoping to find survivors stuck beneath the pile of rubble in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes earlier this week. So far, the combined death toll is 23,700 and the local authorities believe that it may rise further. The rescue workers have been pulling off some miraculous rescues and in yet another one, they saved a six-month pregnant woman and her seven-year-old daughter.

Toronto's mayor John Tory resigned in a sudden move on Friday (February 10), after local media reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member. According to a report by the Toronto Star, the 31-year-old woman staff member has not been identified.

