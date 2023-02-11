Toronto's mayor John Terry resigns over affair with much younger staffer: Reports

Toronto's mayor John Tory resigned in a sudden move on Friday (February 10), after local media reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member. According to a report by the Toronto Star, the 31-year-old woman staff member has not been identified. Tory, who is 68 years old, acknowledged the affair and said it had ended earlier this year and the woman left city hall.

"During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man," Tory told reporters on Friday night, CTV News reported. Tory said the relationship ended by mutual consent. "During the course of our relationship some time ago, the employee decided to pursue employment outside City Hall and secured a job elsewhere,” he added.

"I recognise that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part. It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years, and I were injuring many lengthy periods apart, while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic," Tory further told reporters and apologised to his wife and family.

With the resignation from the mayor's post, Tory said on Friday that in the coming days, he would be working with the city manager, city clerk, and the deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

“While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love, in a city that I love even more, I believe in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships as well,” he said, CTV News reported.

Tory also thanked Toronto's residents for trusting him as the mayor since 2014. However, the 68-year-old did not reveal when his last day in office would be.

