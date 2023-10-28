Morning brief: US Maine shooting suspect found dead, latest from Israel-Hamas war, and more

Latest from Israel Hamas war: Hamas has rejected claims made by Israel that the Palestinian terrorist group has underground installations beneath hospitals. Hamas political official Ezzat El-Reshiq on Friday denied the allegations and said there is “no basis in truth”. Follow WION's website for latest updates.

US Maine shootings: The main suspect in mass shootings in the US state of Maine was found dead on Friday (Oct 27). This comes after a days-long massive manhunt across the state by law enforcement in the United States.

India at UN: India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27) on a resolution that skipped mention of Hamas. While explaining India's decision to abstain from voting, India's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel said that there is no justification for terror and the country is shocked by the October 7 terror attack on Israel.

Hamas' armed wing said that it fighting with Israeli forces in two areas inside Gaza, after Israel said it had "extended ground operations" in the Palestinian territory.

Robert Card, the suspect in mass shootings in the US state of Maine who allegedly killed 18 people and injured 13 others after going on a rampage in the city of Lewiston has been found dead, on Friday (Oct 27), Governor Janet Mills confirmed.

India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27) on a Jordanian-led resolution that had no mention of Hamas in it. The resolution sought a ceasefire in Gaza and "unhindered" humanitarian access to the war-ravaged region.

At least eight people have been injured after heavy shelling by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday (Oct 27) which as per a senior city official has also destroyed and damaged around 15 buildings, reported Reuters.