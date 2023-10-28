India abstains from Jordanian-led UNGA resolution vote that didn't mention Hamas

India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27) on a Jordanian-led resolution that had no mention of Hamas in it. The resolution sought a ceasefire in Gaza and "unhindered" humanitarian access to the war-ravaged region.

While explaining India's decision to abstain from voting, India's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel said that there is no justification for terror and the country is shocked by the October 7 terror attack on Israel.

India also called for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza by the Hamas Islamist terror group and welcomed all the efforts of de-escalation of tensions terming the humanitarian crisis in Gaza concerning.

The envoy also restated India's two-state solution for the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict. Over 1,400 people were reportedly killed in Israel after the brutal onslaught by the Palestinian terror group.

To find a resolution to the war UNGA's 193 members met in the emergency special session to vote on the resolution by Jordan which had the backing of over 40 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, South Africa, and Russia.

Resolution adopted with 120 nations voting yes

The "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" resolution was adopted with 120 nations voting yes, 14 No, and 45 abstaining.

In addition to India, other countries including Australia, Germany, Canada, Japan, Ukraine and the UK also abstained from voting on the resolution. The US said that not mentioning Hamas in the resolution is equated to "omission of evil".

Canadian amendments to resolution

Prior to the voting, an amendment proposed by Canada and backed by the US was considered. India voted yes for the Canadian amendment to Jordanian proposal on Israel Palestine resolution that condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel. However the resolution was not adopted since it did not get a 2/3rd vote in UNGA.

At the UN, India abstained from the Jordanian resolution that did not explicitly condemn Hamas terror attacks on Israel but supported the Canadian amendment that did the same.

The amendment called for adding para to the resolution that says "unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release".