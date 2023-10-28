Gaza medical facilities overwhelmed; infants suffer due to lack of nutrition & necessities | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Israel's offensive have left more people in need of aid in Gaza than ever before. The Israeli strikes have not just claimed lives but they have also destroyed basic infrastructure, lack of medical facilities has left thousands of people helpless.

