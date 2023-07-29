Morning brief: US extends support to ousted Niger leader after coup, Russian strike on Dnipro, and more

The US on Friday (July 28) expressed its full support to Niger's ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum and warned coup leaders from the military that the country could lose millions of dollars in aid if concerns raised by Washington DC are not addressed.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended steadfast support to Niger's ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum Washington, and gave a warning to those detaining him that "hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance" was at risk, said the State Department on Friday (July 28).

A military helicopter reportedly went down in the ocean off Hamilton Island. The crash occurred around 11 pm while the aircraft was engaged in exercises with the Australian and US military, carrying four individuals.

An apartment block was hit by a Russian missile in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday (July 29) in which nine people, including two children, were injured, said Kyiv officials.

As fresh incidents of violence emerge out of India’s Manipur, former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane has now shed light on the possible involvement of foreign hand in fueling disturbance.

WATCH: US announces military aid package worth $345 million for Taiwan