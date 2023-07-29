Russia strikes Dnipro amid reports of Ukraine using North Korean rockets

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

An apartment block was hit by a Russian missile in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday (July 29) in which nine people, including two children, were injured, said Kyiv officials.



"Dnipro. Another terrorist attack," stated Sergiy Kruk, head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, on Telegram. "Currently, we know of 9 injured, including two children. Work continues,” he added. Earlier, Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko reported "a Russian strike on a multistorey building in Dnipro", stating five people suffered injuries.



Regional governor Serhiy Lysak, taking to the Telegram messaging app, said that the injured were being treated at home. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that this was the third time the SBU security service building was targeted by Russia. The two buildings were empty - the residential building had no one inside it because it just got completed and units were being put up for sale.

"There were two hits in Dnipro at about 8.30 p.m. (1730 GMT), Iskander missiles, according to preliminary information," said Lysak, while speaking on national television. "Part of the apartment building was destroyed. It was not even yet in use and there weren't many people there. A few people were trapped but are now out. The security service building is partially destroyed,” he added.

'Russian missile terror again'

In the videos shared on social media, smoke was seen billowing from the residential building's top floors, which was badly damaged. President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again".



"All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people,” he added.



On Friday, Russia said that two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted over its southern Rostov region, which was bordering Ukraine. It stated that the falling debris had wounded at least a dozen people in the city of Taganrog.

Russian regions, which are located on the border with Ukraine, witness regular drone strikes and shelling since the military campaign was launched by Moscow in February last year but they have rarely been targeted by missiles.

Kyiv using North Korean rockets to attack Russian forces

According to a report published by the Financial Times on Saturday (July 29), Ukrainian soldiers have been observed using North Korean rockets which they claim were seized by a "friendly" country before it was delivered to Ukraine.



The defence ministry of Ukraine suggested that the arms were seized from the Russians, said the newspaper. North Korea has been accused by the United States of providing arms to Russia, which includes alleged shipments by sea, but no proof has so far emerged and no weapons of North Korea have been widely observed on the battlefields in Ukraine.

