‘Chinese angle can’t be ruled out,’ Fmr Army Chief Naravane warns over Manipur violence

As fresh incidents of violence emerge out of India’s Manipur, former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane has now shed light on the possible involvement of foreign hand in fueling disturbance.

While flagging “Chinese aid to various insurgent groups,” Gen. Naravane said that the involvement of foreign agencies cannot be ruled out.

"The involvement of the foreign agencies, not only I say, cannot be ruled out but I will say they are definitely there, especially Chinese aid to various insurgent groups,” he was quoted as saying by Indian media.

He also added that when there is instability in India’s northeast, some powers stand to gain big. Naravane said, “That might be one of the reasons why we are seeing this continuance of violence in spite of all the efforts, which I am sure have been put in by the state and the central governments to bring it down."

Opposition MPs to visit Manipur today

A delegation of opposition MPs from the so-called INDIA alliance will be arriving in Manipur by Saturday noon (July 29). The 20-member delegation will visit affected areas of the state and later hold a meeting with the state governor.

They will meet some top community leaders and visit some relief camps also. The visit by the opposition MPs has already received a go-ahead from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state administration.

Congress MP Naseer Hussain said they will discuss their findings in Parliament. He said if the discussion is not allowed in the Parliament, they will hold a press conference.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Manipur has witnessed severe violence, rapes of women and "ethnic cleansing" but the prime minister "does not have time" for the state.

BJP calls for caution

The ruling BJP advised the opposition MPs against “aggravating” the situation in Manipur, while BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who is also an actor, suggested they must visit Pakistan and China as well where ‘they were in demand.’

Former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the ‘INDIA’ members of creating tensions in the parliament and ‘running away’ from the debate.

"They are running away from discussing the issue in Parliament and are trying to take mileage from the situation," another BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said.