Queensland military helicopter crash: Four missing after incident

A military helicopter reportedly went down in the ocean off Hamilton Island. The crash occurred around 11 pm while the aircraft was engaged in exercises with the Australian and US military, carrying four individuals. The helicopter was partaking in Exercise Talisman Sabre. Recovery efforts have commenced, but it remains unclear whether the helicopter belonged to the Australian or American forces. The current situation regarding casualties or injuries remains uncertain. Defence Minister Richard Marles and Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell are expected to hold a media briefing at 8:30 am.