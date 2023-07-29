ugc_banner

Queensland military helicopter crash: Four missing after incident

Brisbane, AustraliaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:16 AM IST

A﻿military helicopter has reportedly crashed into the ocean off Hamilton Island with four people on board. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A military helicopter reportedly went down in the ocean off Hamilton Island. The crash occurred around 11 pm while the aircraft was engaged in exercises with the Australian and US military, carrying four individuals.

A military helicopter reportedly went down in the ocean off Hamilton Island. The crash occurred around 11 pm while the aircraft was engaged in exercises with the Australian and US military, carrying four individuals. The helicopter was partaking in Exercise Talisman Sabre. Recovery efforts have commenced, but it remains unclear whether the helicopter belonged to the Australian or American forces. The current situation regarding casualties or injuries remains uncertain. Defence Minister Richard Marles and Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell are expected to hold a media briefing at 8:30 am.

(More information to follow)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

trending now

 

RELATED

US President Biden acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

World first: British satellite safely guided to assisted crash in the Atlantic

Dismembered remains of missing cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found in suitcase