Morning Brief: Ukraine accuses Russia of cancelling prisoner exchange, Peru reopens airport, and more

The Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners has alleged that the Russian side on Saturday, at the last moment, cancelled a prisoner exchange between the two warring nations. Several strikes were launched by Russian forces targetting the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Authorities in Peru on Saturday (January 15) re-opened the airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famous Machu Pichu site in the southern part of the country. A Russian lawmaker has hinted that Russia may raise the age range for compulsory military service for the citizens.

Taking to Telegram, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that “another round of exchange of prisoners was planned today with the Russian side,” adding that the exchange “was cancelled at the last moment at the initiative of the Russian side.”

At least 14 people were killed and 64 others were injured in a strike targeting a residential building located in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday. Meanwhile, critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv was hit by a Russian missile attack on Saturday morning.

Peru has been rocked by protests organised by supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo who have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured. Authorities suspended operations at the airport as a preventive measure.

The change may take place as early as this spring. In an interview with Russia's official parliamentary newspaper, the chairman of the Russian parliament's defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov said that the age range may be changed from 18-27 years to 21-30 years. He said that the change may be brought into force this spring but only after the provision of a one-to-three-year "transition period."

