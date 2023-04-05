Morning Brief: Trump's historic arraignment, clashes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque, and more

Former US President Donald Trump's arraignment at a New York court kept newsrooms busy and New York city buzzing with information-hungry journalists, curious city residents, and tourists wanting to figure out if at all Trump will face a jailed fate. In West Asia, clashes were reported inside Al-Aqsa mosque, reigniting the already tense region currently mired by anti-government protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's now-paused judicial reforms. Meanwhile, Iranian women continue to face the atrocities as latest poisoning attack hospitalised 20 schoolgirls in Tabriz city.

Click on the headline to read more:

Former United States president Donald Trump addressed a press conference on Tuesday (April 4) following his arraignment in the hush money case. Speaking at the Mar-a-Lago, his beachfront mansion in southern Florida, Trump, 76, said he never thought anything like this could happen in America. "The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it... It's an insult to our country," he told an audience of several hundred donors, political allies and other supporters.

Also check the first images of Trump's historic arrest as the former president plead 'not guilty'. Trump's courtroom appearance also stood in-line with his 'wedding crasher' reputation: Read here

The Israeli Police said early Wednesday (April 5) that they entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to dislodge "agitators". In a statement, the police said it was forced to enter the compound after agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks, and stones. "When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," the statement said, adding one police official was wounded in the leg.

About 20 Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalised following the latest series of mysterious poisoning attacks in Tabriz, over 600 km northwest of Tehran. The incident occurred in Tabriz’s Baghmisheh town just a day after the Iranian schools resumed classes after the Persian New Year break.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay a sum of $8.9 billion to settle lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer. The move will potentially end the years-long legal fight.

'It's never enough' - that's what most gold miners who survive from one nugget to the next, always say, when they are asked why they take the risk. There is a huge gold rush in Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where thousands are lured by dreams of riches hidden underground. But, there's a catch, this precious metal could spell doom for those in search of wealth.