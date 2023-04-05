King Charles' coronation ceremony invitation card has flowers, birds and more: What it means

It’s nearly time for Britain to get its new King, officially! The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shared with the press, a colourful invitation to the coronation ceremony which will be issued to 2000 guests from around the world. The coronation ceremony for King Charles is on May 6.

The invitation card to the coronation ceremony is a beautiful white card with flowers and symbols that refer to the royal family bordering the card from all four sides. The card is designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. It’s a hand painted water colour card with gouache illustrations that will be printed and distributed on recycled paper. This is in tandem with King Charles’ lifelong effort to lead a sustainable life.

The letter reads: "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

When you take a close look at the invitation to the coronation ceremony, you can spot two birds perched on the letter C – Charles and Camilla's coats of arms. Also, the invitation card reveals that the Queen Consort has got a status update as she becomes the highest in command after King Charles. Her crest has been updated to reflect that she’s a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

The flowers are also not abstract. The floral border is meant to reflect a British wildflower meadow with lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses and bluebells, plus a sprig of rosemary for remembrance. The flowers are grouped in bunches of three to reflect that Charles is the third King of his name. Flowers also have butterflies, bees, a lion, a unicorn and a boar from the royal couple's coats of arms.

The flowers flow into an illustration of the Green Man — "an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign," the palace said.

Meanwhile, there is no update on whether King Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will make it to the event. The young couple have been in a public spat with the royal family after they called the “institution” racist and unfair towards them. Charles’ elder son, heir to the throne, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will take the lead at the event.

