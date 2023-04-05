First images of Trump’s historic arrest emerge as former president pleads ‘not guilty’

Written By: Prisha Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

In a historic move, United States former president Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday as he was charged with 34 felony counts of altering business records over allegations of orchestrating hush-money payments to two women to stop them from opening up about their sexual encounters with him just before the 2016 US election. The two women involved in the case are porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

‘Not guilty’

Trump, aged 76, pleaded “not guilty” when he was asked by the judge present in the court how he pleaded. Trump, in a dark blue suit and red tie, sat silently and subdued and kept his handed folded at the defence table, accompanied by his lawyers.

Trump’s silence

Before his arraignment, Trump spoke nothing as he silently walked past police, crossing the courthouse’s hallway to enter the courtroom before the proceeding starts before the judge.

Wave of hope

Trump left his Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday amid tight security to turn himself in for a court appearance and face the criminal charges that threaten his ambitious 2024 White House plans. As he reached the courthouse in Manhattan, with helicopters buzzing overhead and police lining the street, Trump waved to his supporters.

Trump calls court appearance “surreal”

On Tuesday, before appearing in the court, Trump called the experience "surreal", as he shared live updates on social media while he was driven towards the Manhattan courtroom. "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s supporters gather

Trump’s supporters gathered outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office to protest his arraignment as the court proceedings went on.

‘The imprisoned Trump’

A person was seen dressed as Trump, sporting the prison uniform, outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court, giving the crowd an idea of how Trump would appear if he is arrested.

