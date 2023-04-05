Israel: Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, injuries reported
The Israeli Police said early Wednesday that it was forced to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks, and stones.
The Israeli Police said early Wednesday (April 5) that they entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to dislodge "agitators". In a statement, the police said it was forced to enter the compound after agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks, and stones. "When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," the statement said, adding one police official was wounded in the leg.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries following clashes but did not elaborate on how many people were hurt.
More details will be added soon.
