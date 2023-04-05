Israel: Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, injuries reported

The Israeli Police said early Wednesday (April 5) that they entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem to dislodge "agitators". In a statement, the police said it was forced to enter the compound after agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks, and stones. "When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," the statement said, adding one police official was wounded in the leg.