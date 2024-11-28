New Delhi, India

US President-elect Donald Trump announced retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as the Ukraine envoy in his second term in the White House. Taking to his Truth Social on Wednesday (Nov 27), Trump praised Kellogg for his work in previous roles. Kellogg was the chief of staff during Trump's first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, a few prominent cabinet nominees and appointees of Trump received bomb threats. Trump's transitioning team said on Wednesday that some of the members even received “swatting attacks".

China has freed three Americans considered wrongfully detained in a swap with the United States, US officials said Wednesday, meeting a key goal of outgoing President Joe Biden's administration.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Will Trump's pick for Ukraine envoy Gen Keith Kellogg end war?

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Nov 27) that retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg will serve as a special envoy to Ukraine. Trump took to his Truth Social to announce the name while praising Kellogg for his previous works. Kellogg was the chief of staff during Trump's first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021.

Advertisment

Donald Trump's cabinet nominees get targeted by numerous bomb threats, hoax calls

Prominent cabinet nominees and appointees of United States President-elect Donald Trump received bomb threats and “swatting attacks,” said Trump’s transition team on Wednesday (Nov 27). The FBI said that it was investigating the matter. Swatting happens when a dangerous incident is falsely reported to law enforcement to provoke a response from the armed police.

Who are the three Americans released by China in prisoner swap deal?

China has freed three Americans considered wrongfully detained in a swap with the United States, US officials said Wednesday, meeting a key goal of outgoing President Joe Biden's administration. The three Americans, Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung – were the last prisoners in China classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained, although activists and families have raised the cases of other US citizens.

Trump says Mexico agreed to 'stop' migration; Mexican President clarifies no plans to 'close borders'

Two days after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canada and Mexico as part of his plans to tackle illegal immigration and drug trafficking, he said that he had a conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding border security.

Watch | IDF Warns Lebanon Truce Violations ‘Will Be Answered With Fire’