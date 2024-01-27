Morning brief: Trump ordered to pay $83.3mn in Carroll defamation trial, Middle East crisis updates, and more

Former United States president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3 million to journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused the Republican of defaming her and damaging her reputation by denying allegations of rape. In its verdict, a Manhattan federal court jury on Friday (Jan 26) awarded Carroll $18.3 million in compensatory damages, with an additional $65 million in punitive damages.

A Manhattan federal court jury has ruled that former US President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to journalist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had accused Trump of defaming her and damaging her reputation by denying allegations of rape. The verdict was delivered on Friday (Jan 26) after a five-day trial, concluding with a punitive damages award that far surpassed the $10 million sought by Carroll.

The United States military said on Friday that a Houthi anti-ship missile damaged an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden but no injuries were reported. The military said that a US Navy ship was providing assistance to the oil tanker.

The United States on Friday (Jan 26) approved the sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey. In a statement, the US State Department said that Turkey would get 40 new F-16s and upgrades to 79 of the jets in its existing fleet. As required by American law, the State Department notified Congress of the agreement, as well as a separate $8.6 billion sale of 40 F-35s to Greece.

An Indian origin in Singapore was jailed for molesting a domestic helper in a lift, and punching a man. According to a report by the news agency PTI, 61-year-old Singaram Palianeapan was jailed for 10 months for both crimes.