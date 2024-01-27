Singapore: Indian origin man jailed for molesting domestic helper, punching a man
According to a report by the news agency PTI, 61-year-old Singaram Palianeapan was jailed for 10 months for both the crimes.
An Indian origin in Singapore was jailed for molesting a domestic helper in a lift, and punching a man. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Saturday (Jan 27), 61-year-old Singaram Palianeapan followed the domestic help (a woman) into a lift where he molested her, keeping her trapped for nearly 90 seconds. This incident occurred in Sept 2022.
A month later, while he was out on bail, Singaram punched a man at a bicycle shop three times with a metal chain wrapped around his fist. He was sentenced to a total of 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to both crimes, PTI reported on Saturday.