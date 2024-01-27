Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3mn in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

A Manhattan federal court jury has ruled that former US President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to journalist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had accused Trump of defaming her and damaging her reputation by denying allegations of rape. The verdict was delivered on Friday (Jan 26) after a five-day trial, concluding with a punitive damages award that far surpassed the $10 million sought by Carroll.

The 80-year-old Carroll, known for her advice column in Elle magazine, filed the lawsuit in November 2019, alleging that Trump's denial of raping her in the 1990s had irreparably harmed her standing as a trustworthy journalist. The jury, comprised of seven men and two women, awarded Carroll $18.3 million in compensatory damages, with an additional $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump to appeal the verdict

Trump, 77, who plans to appeal the decision, was not present in the courtroom during the verdict. Expressing his discontent on social media, he stated, "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Carroll, flanked by her lawyers, celebrated the verdict outside the courthouse, calling it a "great victory for every woman who stands up when she's been knocked down." She said that the ruling is a significant setback for anyone attempting to silence women.

This legal battle adds a contentious layer to Trump's political aspirations, with the former president eyeing a return to the White House. The trial has become part of the discourse in the lead-up to the November US election, where Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Trump, who attended most of the trial, has consistently denied knowledge of Carroll and dismissed her claims as an attempt to boost her memoir sales. This marks the second time Trump has been ordered to pay Carroll, following a $5 million verdict in May 2023 related to a similar denial.