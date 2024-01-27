Middle East crisis LIVE: UNSC to meet next week after ICJ's Gaza ruling

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top court of the United Nations (UN), said on Friday (Jan 26) that Israel must prevent genocidal acts (in the Gaza Strip) in its ongoing war with Hamas and allow aid into the Gaza Strip. The ICJ in the Hague made this announcement after hearing South Africa's genocide case against Israel. Earlier this month, South Africa accused Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up after World War II and the Holocaust.

On Friday, the ICJ stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting which has been going on since Oct 7 last year. While Israel dismissed South Africa's case, Hamas, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia hailed the ICJ's ruling.

Following the ruling, the UNRWA said it had sacked "several" employees whom Israel had accused of involvement in Hamas' Oct 7 attack.