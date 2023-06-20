Morning brief: Trump defends not returning classified documents, Indian PM Modi leaves for US, & more

Former United States president Donald Trump, who was recently indicted on 37 counts for carrying confidential and classified documents, on Monday (June 19) defended not returning these documents as they had personal items. “I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to (National Archives) yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for a state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said the visit was an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership.

Amid the warring factions in Sudan agreeing to a new three-day truce, the United Nations on Monday pledged close to $1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis.

In today's world of instant gratification where you can connect to someone via a voice call, a message, or a video call instantly, police in this Indian state are holding on to a flock of carrier pigeons for their communication needs. Police in the eastern Indian state of Odisha are preserving carrier pigeons for use in scenarios where a disaster might compromise communication links.