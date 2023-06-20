Trump defends not returning classified documents as it had 'personal' items

Former US president Donald Trump in a recent Fox interview has given reasons for his rather callous handling of the alleged classified documents. When quizzed about why he failed to comply with the request from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to return the documents, Trump said he had personal items mixed with the official items.

“The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back would be [to say] ‘Please, please, please could we have it back,’” Trump said during a sit-down interview with Bret Baier.

“I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to (National Archives) yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen,” he said.

“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things," added Trump.

When questioned about the July 2021 meeting recording where Trump could be heard describing the secret documents at his residence, the Republican leader said he was simply referring to news clippings and magazine pieces.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.” What happened to Trump? Trump was indicted on 37 counts, including under Espionage Act for carrying confidential and classified documents to his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence. It was his second indictment since announcing a run for the 2024 presidential election.

He faces allegations of mishandling sensitive government secrets and engaging in scheming to prevent their recovery and return. Authorities assert that he conspired to impede investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with individuals lacking proper clearance.

Upon making an appearance at the Miami Court, earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty on all 37 charges and later went on an unhinged tirade to attack President Joe Biden as well as past presidents.

Making his first speech from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey after the hearing, the Republican leader said he will go after the "Biden crime family" if he comes to power.

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family. Name a special prosecutor," said Trump as the crowd chanted slogans of "lock him up".

“I will totally obliterate the deep state. We know who they are. I know exactly who they are. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom."

