Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment amid solid backing from Republicans

Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty to the 37-count indictment, as he faces allegations of mishandling sensitive government secrets and engaging in schemes to prevent their return. In a historic event on Tuesday, Trump appeared in a federal court in Miami, surrendering himself to US Marshals.

On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump stood before a magistrate judge to officially face 37 charges filed by a special counsel, following an FBI raid on his Florida mansion. This hearing comes shortly after Trump's denial of state-level financial fraud charges in a separate case in Manhattan. The mounting legal troubles for the former president pose a serious threat to his aspirations of returning to the Oval Office.

The US government alleges that Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking classified documents with him upon leaving office in 2021 and deliberately withholding them from the National Archives. Authorities assert that he conspired to impede investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with individuals lacking proper clearance. Trump greets supporters at restaurant After the hearing, Trump made his way to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to deliver an evening speech vehemently proclaiming his innocence. But before that, he took a moment to greet his supporters at a Cuban restaurant in Miami's Little Havana. Trump met with his supporters, while he expressed his outrage at the charges, decrying what he sees as a corrupt and declining country.

“A country in decline like never before,” he said. “I think it’s a rigged deal here.” No massive gathering of pro-Trump supporters showed up Large-scale protests were anticipated in Miami, prompting increased security measures by local authorities. However, only a small gathering of a few dozen Trump supporters showed up near the courthouse.

Some attendees wore "Make America Great Again" caps, and one person held a sign calling for the indictment of Jack Smith, the special prosecutor responsible for bringing the charges. Trump himself had previously criticised Smith on his Truth Social network, labelling him a "thug" and a "lunatic." Trump enjoys strong backing from Republicans The former president enjoys strong support from Republican voters, with 81 per cent of them, according to a recent Ipsos poll, believing that the charges against him are politically motivated. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba emphasised the dangerous rise of politically driven prosecutors who, in her view, disregard impartiality, due process, and equal protection of the law.