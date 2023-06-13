US: Ramaswamy vows to pardon Trump if elected, dares opponents to do the same

Vivek Ramaswamy, GOP presidential candidate, pledged to pardon former President Donald Trump if elected, and challenged his rivals to do the same.

Ramaswamy declared that if he is elected president, he will pardon Trump for his federal charges at a news conference held on Monday at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr US Courthouse in Miami, Florida, as reported by Fox News.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 counts connected to his preservation of secret materials, and he is scheduled to be arraigned today. There have been demands for Hur to indict Biden similarly in light of Trump's indictment.

"The use of police force by a sitting US President against his chief political rival in the midst of a presidential election sets a dangerous precedent in our country," Ramaswamy said in a press release.

"No one is above the law: the US President shouldn’t be able to use the federal police to arrest his opponents," he continued.

"No one should be below the law either, yet there are now two standards of justice depending on your political viewpoints. That’s the single greatest threat to our constitutional republic today," Ramaswamy added.

Also watch | Gravitas | India Vs Jack Dorsey: Is the Ex-Twitter CEO lying about threats from the Modi govt? Ramaswamy on Trump's indictment Ramaswamy criticised the allegations against Trump in his letter and urged people to endorse his promise to pardon the previous leader if he were elected.

"If President Trump is prosecuted in a manner that effectively prevents him from running, this will permanently damage public trust in our electoral process and our justice system," the letter reads.

"Whoever among us is elected, our job of reuniting the nation will become daunting – if not impossible," Ramaswamy wrote.

Every campaign, Republican and Democrat, opposing Biden for president received a copy of the letter.

This week, Ramaswamy submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the White House and the Justice Department inquiring for communications on the second indictment of his GOP competitor, former President Donald Trump.

Also read | US updates Uganda travel warning over anti-gay law

Ramaswamy said he made the request "to demand *exactly* what the White House communicated to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland & [Special Counsel] Jack Smith about the unprecedented indictment of a former US President & Biden's disfavored opponent in this election."

"Every American deserves to know," Ramaswamy said ahead of a Tuesday press conference in Miami. "If the captured media fails to do its job, real leaders in this country need to step up and do it instead."