Sudan conflict: UN says $1.5 billion pledged to combat humanitarian crisis

The United Nations (UN) said on Monday (June 19) that donors at a UN conference pledged close to $1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbouring countries host refugees fleeing the conflict. "Today, donors have announced close to $1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region," the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said following the conference in Geneva, the news agency AFP reported.

Griffiths said the ongoing crisis would require sustained financial support, and hoped that the UN could keep Sudan at the top of its priorities.

UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi, meanwhile said, "It is very important these contributions be clearly allocated and disbursed as quickly as possible because we're really short of funds."

Monday's conference comes amid a new three-day ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been fighting since April 15. The death toll has topped 2,000, and 25 million people need aid. 'Without global support, Sudan could become...': UN chief During Monday's conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that without international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," Secretary-General Guterres added. 'Monday's donation less than half of what is needed' UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths pointed out on Monday that the amount pledged was less than half of what humanitarians said was needed this year to respond to the needs. AFP reported that the UN has two appeals for combating the crisis- the humanitarian response within Sudan which requires $2.6 billion and the regional refugee response which is set at $470 million.

Both these were less than 17 per cent funded going into the conference.

As per the UN, the United States pledged the highest donation at $550 million, followed by Germany with $162 million and the European Commission with $151 million.

Qatar pledged $50 million with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani telling the conference that there was no military solution to the conflict, and urged the warring factions to "put the aspirations of the Sudanese people in the forefront".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE