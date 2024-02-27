Morning brief: Trump appeals $355mn fine; Macron calls for European unity; and more

US President Joe Biden has expressed hope that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas may happen as soon as 'by next Monday', meaning that Gaza may finally be devoid of conventional warfare this Ramadan. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has appealed the $355 million fine imposed on him by a New York court earlier this month.

Click here to read more:



US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed hope for a ceasefire in Gaza, which he said may happen by the beginning of next week.

Former US president Donald Trump has appealed the $355 million fine imposed on him by a New York court earlier this month. The Republican leader was found guilty of manipulating the values of his properties to obtain favourable court conditions.

Macron declares readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine, urges Europe's unity



At a gathering of 20 European leaders in Paris, France President Emmanuel Macron expressed his reluctance to dismiss the possibility of deploying ground troops to Ukraine. The meeting, convened primarily to bolster the European response to Russia's military advancements in Ukraine, highlighted the absence of a unanimous stance on this matter.



Pentagon gives clean chit to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on secret hospitalisations



Pentagon has given a clean chit to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over his secret hospitalisations related to his cancer diagnosis. In a three-page concluding report released on Monday (Feb 26), the Pentagon said it found no "indication of ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate" by Austin or his staff.



Hungary's parliament on Monday (Feb 26) ratified Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The parliament has cleared the final obstacle for the expansion of the military alliance spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Researchers from University College London (UCL) and Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have unveiled a potential connection between gut bacteria and sight loss in certain inherited eye diseases.

Team India’s ODI World Cup star, Mohammed Shami has successfully undergone an Achilles tendon surgery in London. Shami posted pictures of him recovering in the hospital on his social media handle. Shami, one of India’s prime performers during the ODI World Cup in the homeland, has been out of action for a few months. He last represented the national side in the ODI World Cup final where Team India lost. He scalped a total of 24 wickets in the tournament.