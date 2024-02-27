Scientists discover gut bacteria's role in genetically-linked vision loss

Researchers from University College London (UCL) and Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have unveiled a potential connection between gut bacteria and sight loss in certain inherited eye diseases.

The research on mice suggests that antimicrobial treatment could be a viable approach to addressing these conditions.

What exactly the study is about?

The study focused on eyes experiencing sight loss due to a specific genetic mutation linked to blindness-causing eye diseases. Remarkably, gut bacteria were discovered within the damaged areas of the eye, indicating a possible route through which harmful bacteria may contribute to blindness.

Published in the journal Cell, the study pointed to the role of the Crumbs homolog 1 (CBR1) gene, expressed in the retina, in maintaining the blood-retina barrier crucial for regulating eye health.

Mutations in the CRB1 gene are associated with inherited eye diseases, including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) and retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

The research uncovered a previously unknown function of the CRB1 gene in controlling the integrity of the lower gastrointestinal tract, where it acts as a defence against pathogens.

Co-lead author Professor Richard Lee from UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said in an official statement: "We found an unexpected link between the gut and the eye, which might be the cause of blindness in some patients."

Also read | 6 Superfoods for Good Eyesight

The study suggests that the use of antimicrobials could potentially prevent deterioration in CRB1-associated inherited eye diseases. Future investigations will explore the viability of these findings in humans through clinical studies.

Also watch | Can excessive use of smartphones lead to loss of vision? × Professor Lee added, "Our findings could have huge implications for transforming treatment for CRB1-associated eye diseases…whether treatments targeting bacteria could prevent blindness."

Inherited eye diseases

Inherited eye diseases are one of the leading causes of blindness in working-age people across the world.

Also read | Tips For Taking Care Of Eye Health At Home

The onset of disease may vary from very early childhood to adulthood. But sight loss in inheritable conditions is mostly irreversible.

So far, the development of treatments for inheritable eye diseases has largely focused on gene therapies.