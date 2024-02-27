Mohammed Shami successfully undergoes Achilles tendon surgery in London, set to miss IPL 2024 for GT

Team India’s ODI World Cup star Mohammed Shami has successfully undergone an Achilles tendon surgery in London after the player posted pictures on his social media handle. Shami, one of India’s prime performers during the ODI World Cup in the homeland was out of action with a heel issue and missed the last few months of action. He last represented the national side in the catastrophic ODI World Cup defeat for Team India, having also scalped 24 wickets during the tournament. Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024 × Shami to miss IPL

The injury will also see the veteran star miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season which would be a big blow for the franchise having already lost captain Hardik Panyda in the trading window. While there is no estimate on when the player will recover, it is likely that he will be available for selection only after the IPL and will target the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

"Looking forward to getting back on my feet," Shami wrote on his X handle and posted pictures of him.

Shami, having faced the heel issue during the ODI World Cup, lifted himself to help India land glory on home turf. Despite missing the first four matches of the ODI World Cup and being down the pecking order, Shami managed to bag 24 wickets in the tournament and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. On three occasions he managed to scalp a five-fer including a best of 57/7 in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Shami, 33, missed the T20I series against Australia after the World Cup while also missing the South Africa tour in December-January. He was not available for selection for either the home series against Afghanistan or England in the ongoing five-match Test series.