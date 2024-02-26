IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan wants cameras on DRS operators for ‘transparency’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is upset with a few DRS calls made during the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi that ended with the home team being victorious by five wickets, winning the five-match series 3-1.

Following Joe Root’s controversial dismissal in the second innings, wherein he got adjudged LBW despite replays showing the ball not pitching onto the line of stumps entirely, Vaughan said cameras should be on the DRS operators for better transparency.

Although the DRS call benefited England in India’s first innings in the fourth Test, with as many as four decisions going their way, and even Stokes survived an LBW call in the second innings, Vaughan insisted on either the removal of this rule or making necessary changes to ensure the consistency remains.

“I’m not saying anyone is cheating,” said Vaughan on the Test Match Special Podcast. “I’m trying to give an answer for when a decision is made, and we all disagree with it. If the person on Hawk-Eye is filmed it puts the noise to bed.”

“I can understand supporters on both sides being frustrated with the decisions that have been made. It doesn’t look like Hawk-Eye is having a great series,” the ex-England captain added.

Eye on the decision makers

Vaughan didn’t mince his words while bashing the technology (that is not 100% correct) and the people behind it, saying those who make such calls should also be monitored.

He also urged the governing body – the International Cricket Council (ICC), to get someone on board to keep a keen eye on those making decisions.

“The most important operators of decisions now are in the trucks. We need to have a camera in the truck to give an understanding of how it all comes to that decision.

“All I want is full transparency. If it takes the International Cricket Council employing someone to put in the trucks for integrity, they have to do that as well. For the game in general, for people watching, we need to see who is operating, because the person operating the technology is more important than the umpires,” Vaughan added.

India win series in Ranchi

Heading into the fourth Test with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India dismissed England on 353 in the first innings. Falling shy of their first innings total by 46 runs, India made inroads into the game during the third innings by dismissing the visitors on a mere 145, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Ashwin starring with the ball.

Chasing 192 in the final innings, India had a few hiccups early on day four, but a handy 72-run stand between Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel ensured the hosts crossed the line without much hassle.