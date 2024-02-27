Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial in Rust shooting case to begin in July

The manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin over a shooting incident on the set of his film Rust will begin in July. The actor who is also the producer and the star of the film, was charged in January earlier this year for his alleged role in the death of cinematographey Halyna Hutchins.

The incident took place in October 2021 on the sets of Rust where, during a rehearsal, a Colt .45 gun held by Baldwin accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Court documents published Monday show jury selection has been set for July 9, with opening arguments expected the following day. The Santa Fe trial is slated to last until July 19.

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on 'Rust' sets



Baldwin has denied responsibility



Through the investigation in the case, Baldwin, 65, has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.



The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is currently on trial in New Mexico facing one count of involuntary manslaughter.



As an armorer, the 26-year-old was responsible for weapons on the set. She also faces one charge of tampering with evidence concerning the alleged disposal of cocaine in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.



Baldwin faces two alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter -- one involving "negligent use of a firearm" and one of acting "without due caution or circumspection."



It will be up to the jury to decide whether to convict him on one or the other or neither, but not both.



He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars.Baldwin remains free on bail.