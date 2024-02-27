Macron declares readiness to deploy troops in Ukraine, urges Europe's unity

At a gathering of 20 European leaders in Paris, France President Emmanuel Macron expressed his reluctance to dismiss the possibility of deploying ground troops to Ukraine. The meeting, convened primarily to bolster the European response to Russia's military advancements in Ukraine, highlighted the absence of a unanimous stance on this matter.

Macron stressed the importance of maintaining France's strategic ambiguity, asserting that while there's no consensus to officially endorse ground troops, all options remain on the table to prevent Russian dominance. He noted the shift away from previous restrictions, such as reluctance towards providing advanced weaponry, indicating a willingness to explore all avenues to achieve their objectives.

Following the meeting, Macron voiced concerns over Russia's expanding ambitions beyond Ukraine, warning of broader territorial ambitions that pose a significant threat to multiple countries.

Macron said: “There is a change in Russia’s stance. It is striving to take on further territory and it has its eyes not just on Ukraine but on many other countries as well, so Russia is presenting a greater danger.”

Among the attendees were notable figures, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, with limited representation from the US and Canada.

Urgent action agreed upon

The urgent nature of the situation prompted a focus on five key action areas: cyber defence, collaborative production of military hardware in Ukraine, defence of nations directly threatened by Russian offensives, increased military support for Ukraine's border with Belarus, and de-mining efforts within Ukraine. Additionally, a new coalition was announced to enhance long and medium-range strike capabilities.

Macron stressed the imperative of Europe transitioning from rhetoric to decisive action, advocating for the establishment of a European defence pillar independent of American influence. He dismissed the notion of waiting for the outcome of US elections to determine Europe's future, asserting the need for European autonomy in decision-making.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's forces have improved positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk, says Putin Acknowledging Europe's pivotal role in supporting Ukraine, Macron highlighted the need for increased funding and ammunition supplies. Despite past shortcomings, efforts to ramp up assistance through bilateral and EU-level agreements were underscored, with a focus on bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

He also endorsed Estonia's proposal for EU defence bonds to secure long-term defence markets, despite resistance from certain member states.

