Syrian rebels attacked the government forces in Aleppo on Friday (Nov 29). This was the first attack by the opposition forces since 2016 when they were ousted from the region after a military campaign.

Meanwhile, in the latest in the Ukraine war, energy workers in the war-torn country are carrying out repairs in the country's power facilities despite Russia targeting the country's power grid, according to a report by the news agency Associated Press.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Florida to meet Donald Trump and talk about the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods the latter has threatened to impose. Trudeau is hoping to fend off the problem during the talks.

For the first time since 2016, rebels breached Syria's largest city on Friday (Nov 29) and clashed with government forces. This came as a surprise attack in Aleppo that forced residents to flee the area and added to the uncertainty in the region, which is already facing other conflicts and wars.

Energy workers in war-torn Ukraine are carrying out repairs in the country's power facilities despite Russia targeting the country's power grid, a report by the news agency Associated Press late Friday (Nov 29) said. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February 2022, repeated Russian strikes on infrastructure have seriously impacted Ukraine’s energy sector often resulting in rolling blackouts across the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Florida to meet Donald Trump and talk about the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods the latter has threatened to impose. Trudeau is hoping to fend off the problem during the talks. Canadian media reports suggest that the PM landed in Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Blast damages canal feeding Kosovo's main power plants, PM calls explosion 'terrorist attack'

A blast on Friday (Nov 29) evening damaged a canal supplying water to Kosovo's two main coal-fired power plants, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said. Addressing a press conference, Prime Minister Kurti said, "This is a criminal and terrorist attack aimed at damaging our critical infrastructure."

