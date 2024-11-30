Aleppo

For the first time since 2016, rebels breached Syria's largest city on Friday (Nov 29) and clashed with government forces as Russian air strikes hit Aleppo. This came as a surprise attack that forced residents of the city to flee and added to the uncertainty in the region, which is already facing other conflicts and wars.

Advertisment

Witnesses told the Associate Press news agency that residents left the area and fled to neighbouring regions after missiles and gunfire in the clash between government forces and insurgents.

It was further reported that at least dozens of fighters were killed from both sides. The attack came as an addition to the region's already struggling condition as it is facing dual wars in Gaza and Lebanon involving Israel. Syrian civil war, which started in 2011, is also part of the list of conflicts the region is facing.

Watch | Iran Injects Gas Into New Centrifuges Ahead of Nuke Talks with European Powers

Advertisment

In 2016, the opposition forces were ousted by the Syrian government from the eastern regions after a military campaign supported by Russia, Iran and its allies. Aleppo has not been attacked since then.

But this time, the government forces or its allied forces have not seen any pushback. In fact, insurgents seemed confident in their approach, reportedly posting on social media asking the government forces to surrender.

Advertisment

Talking to AP, Robert Ford, who was the last US Ambassador to Syria, called the Syrian government forces "extremely weak."

The advances of this week were among the largest attacks by the opposition forces in the region in recent years.

Also read | Israel warns Lebanese civilians to not return to over 60 southern villages

Opposition forces like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) represent the most intense fighting in northwestern Syria since 2020. That was the year when government forces seized the areas that were controlled by the opposition forces.

This came as the Iran-linked group, especially Lebanon-based Hezbollah have been busy with its battles at home. Hezbollah is said to be supporting the Syrian government in pushing back the opposition forces. But since the announcement of the Lebanon ceasefire with Israel, it's occupied with handling situations back home.

(With inputs from agencies)