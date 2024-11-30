Kyiv

Energy workers in war-torn Ukraine are carrying out repairs in the country's power facilities despite Russia targeting the country's power grid, a report by the news agency Associated Press late Friday (Nov 29) said.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February 2022, repeated Russian strikes on infrastructure have seriously impacted Ukraine’s energy sector often resulting in rolling blackouts across the country.

On Thursday, Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said that nearly 200 drones and missiles targeted infrastructure, disrupting power supply to more than a million people.

'This is our life now'

Russian attack on Thursday damaged a DTEK power plant. DTEK operated around 20 per cent of Ukraine’s electricity production before the full-scale invasion, but this figure dropped to 12 per cent since the war broke out.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Oleksandr- head of the Production Management Department at a power plant operated by the DTEK, said, "This is our life now. Workers at a thermal power plant that’s supposed to produce electricity are walking on frozen floors and using firewood to keep warm."

Oleksandr said that since the plant was first attacked in November 2022, it has been unable to return to full capacity due to continuous strikes that have left critical equipment in ruins.

He added that he expected repairs at the station to continue through the winter into next year, and potentially far beyond.

“Potentially, Western countries could also help us with equipment, but their power grids have different characteristics,” Oleksandr further said.

DTEK facilities attacked almost 200 times since 2022

DTEK, meanwhile, also said that its facilities have been attacked by Russia almost 200 times since 2022. Only half of DTEK’s generating capacities have been restored since the first attacks on its plants in November 2022 until the latest large-scale strike.

Earlier this week, the United States (US) and the European Commission announced a donation of $112 million in equipment and construction materials to help DTEK prepare for the winter.

This comes months after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the G7 and other allied countries allocated over $4 billion in energy assistance to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)