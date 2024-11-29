Washington DC, United States

Whether Keith Kellogg, United States President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, will end the ongoing war is a major question many observers are asking. A hint of what he could do if he assumes charge is emerging from his recent writings.

In a research paper he had written and presented to Trump when he was the presidential candidate, Kellogg had suggested that the US aid to Ukraine be withdrawn to force it to the peace negotiation table and increased if it joins the talks, but not Russia. A similar 'carrots and sticks' policy was suggested for Russia too.

Trump earlier this week named Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former vice president Mike Pence during the incoming US president's first term, as US special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

The document co-authored by Kellogg and presented to Trump in April said the US should give Ukraine more weapons if Russia doesn’t join negotiations.

Kellogg, a retired US lieutenant general, wrote the document titled 'America First, Russia, & Ukraine' for The America First Policy Institute.

The paper blamed the incumbent President Joe Biden Administration’s incompetent policies for the Ukraine war, which it described as an "avoidable crisis" that has entangled America in an endless war due to rejection of the 'America First' approach to national security.

The Democratic government's "risk-averse pattern" in arming Ukraine and failure of diplomacy with Russia has prolonged the war, noted the research paper Kellogg wrote with former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz.

Both Kellogg and Fleitz were chiefs of staff in Trump’s national security council from 2017 to 2021.

The authors said ending the war would require "strong, America First leadership" to deliver a peace deal and immediately end the hostilities.

Among its suggestions, the paper said the US 'would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defences to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a ceasefire or peace agreement.'

"Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia," it said.

To convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to join peace talks, it suggested that the US president and NATO leaders should put off NATO membership 'for an extended period' in exchange for a comprehensive and verifiable peace deal with security guarantees.

It said the US and allies would pledge to fully lift sanctions against Russia and normalise relations only after it signs a peace agreement acceptable to Ukraine.

"We also call for placing levies on Russian energy sales to pay for Ukrainian reconstruction," it added.

There is genuine fear among policymakers and observers that Trump, once he assumes charge at the White House after a gap of four years, would end military aid to Ukraine.

Before that happens, the Biden administration is pushing as much military and financial aid to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia.

Recently, the US allowed Ukraine to use American-made ATACMS missiles inside Russian territory.

Russia responded by firing the intermediate-range missile, Oreshnik, on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

American media outlets are also reporting that the US might give some form of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, a move Russia described as 'absolutely irresponsible'.

