Morning brief: Taiwan's Tsai meets US delegation, Israel-Hamas war updates, and more

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, on Monday (Jan 15) said that a visit by the unofficial delegation from the United States highlights “the close and staunch partnership between Taiwan and the US”. The visit comes days after the self-ruled island elected a pro-sovereignty candidate who China said would bring war.

Hamas, on Sunday, released a video showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza in which they urged their Israeli government to stop the offensive against the Palestinian militant group and secure their release.

North Korea on Monday (Jan 15) announced it had tested a new solid-fuel immediate-range hypersonic missile, according to state news agency KCNA, a day after South Korea said its arch-rival had fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea.

As many as four people were killed while another was severely injured after a hot-air balloon crashed in the Arizona desert on Sunday (Jan 14), according to the local police. The fatal crash took place near Eloy just before 8 in the morning.