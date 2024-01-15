A day after Seoul's claims, N Korea says it fired solid-fuel hypersonic missile

North Korea on Monday (Jan 15) announced it had tested a new solid-fuel immediate-range hypersonic missile, according to state news agency KCNA, a day after South Korea said its arch-rival had fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea.

Pyongyang said the missile launch was aimed at testing the reliability of new multi-stage, high-trust solid fuel engines and that it did not pose a security threat to the neighbouring countries.

"The test-fire was aimed at verifying the gliding and manoeuvring characteristics of intermediate-range hypersonic manoeuvrable controlled warhead and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines. The test fire was successfully conducted," said KCNA.

"The launch never affected the security of any neighbouring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation," it added.

The state agency did not mention if leader Kim Jong-Un was present at the site to oversee the launch.

According to reports, the testing of the hypersonic missile was the first launch by Pyongyang this year which is now attempting to develop weapons with enhanced precision and ability to better penetrate missile defences.

The launch also comes after Kim branded South Korea his principal enemy and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate Seoul, as he toured major weapons factories last week.

"The historic time has come at last when we should define as a state most hostile toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea the entity called the Republic of Korea (South Korea)," said Kim.

Also watch: Why did North Korea's Kim Jong Un not celebrate his 40th birthday?

What did S Korea claim?

On Sunday (Jan 14), the South Korean military said its neighbour had fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea days after it staged live-fire exercises near the tense maritime border.

"North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. He, however, gave no further details.

Japan, meanwhile, said that an object, potentially a ballistic missile, was from North Korea and warned vessels to take care.