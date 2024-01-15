Taiwan's Tsai meets US delegation after key election, calls visit show of 'close and staunch partnership'

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, on Monday (Jan 15) said that a visit by the unofficial delegation from the United States highlights “the close and staunch partnership between Taiwan and the US”. The visit comes days after the self-ruled island elected a pro-sovereignty candidate who China said would bring war.

About the visit

“Your visit is highly meaningful. It fully demonstrates US support for Taiwan’s democracy and highlights the close and staunch partnership between Taiwan and the US,” Tsai told the delegates sent by US President Joe Biden's administration.

The Biden administration sent an unofficial delegation to Taipei to meet Taiwan’s senior political figures. However, it was not immediately clear if they would meet with the president-elect and incumbent Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Voters in Taiwan, on Saturday (Jan 13) chose Lai of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), defying pressure and repeated warnings from China. The vote also marked an unprecedented third consecutive term in power for the liberal DPP.

According to AFP, the US delegation arrived in Taipei the day after the poll and met with Tsai at the Presidential Office on Monday (Jan 15).

The delegation led by the chair of the American Institute of Taiwan – the de facto US embassy for the island – consisted of a former US national security adviser and a former deputy secretary of state.

“The US has consistently been a crucial partner in Taiwan’s democratic development process, demonstrating support and recognition for our democratic achievements through public statements and concrete actions on various international platforms,” said Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), as per the island’s media.

It added that the US delegation symbolises bipartisan government support for Taiwan and demonstrates that democratic values are key factors in “propelling Taiwan towards the international stage and embracing the world.”

US does not support Taiwan independence

Ahead of the elections in Taiwan, China had made several remarks going as far as warning voters in Taiwan to make the “right choice”, which included not supporting Lai. The results have since left Beijing, which has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, fuming.

A statement by Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua, as quoted by state news agency Xinhua, said China vowed that it would not tolerate “separatist activities in Taiwan” that it claims as its own. The claim has repeatedly been rejected by the incumbent government.

Washington, on Saturday (Jan 13) congratulated Lai but maintained that the US does not support independence for the self-ruled island. “We do not support independence,” Biden told a press conference after he was asked about his government’s position on Taiwan.