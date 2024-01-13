‘Will not tolerate separatist activities’: China fumes over Taiwan elections result

China on Saturday (Jan 13) fumed over Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Lai Ching-te as he won the elections in Taiwan and is set to become the island's president in May. According to a report by the news agency Xinhua, China vowed that it would not tolerate "separatist activities in Taiwan" that it claims as its own.

According to a report by the news agency Xinhua, Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said, "We will adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' as well as foreign interference."

Binhua also said that Saturday's vote "will not impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification." He added, "The Democratic Progressive Party cannot represent the mainstream public opinion on the island."

US reacts to polls result

This year's Taiwan election was closely watched by China as well as the United States. The US on Saturday congratulated Lai Ching-te but maintained that Washington does not support independence for the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

"We do not support independence," US President Joe Biden told a press conference after he was asked about his government's position on Taiwan.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai on his victory in the pivotal vote and hailed the "robust democratic system and electoral process" of the self-ruled island.

The Biden administration had announced earlier that it planned to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after the vote and warned China against any military provocation.

Lai vows to defend Taiwan from China's threats

In his victory speech, president-elect Lai vowed to protect Taiwan from "intimidation" by China. Lai said he would maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but pledged to defend the island from Chinese belligerence.

"We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China," he added.

He further thanked the Taiwanese people for "writing a new chapter in our democracy" by defying one-party-state China's threats and warnings.