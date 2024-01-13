Taiwan elections 2024: Lai Ching-te to be next president. Who is he?

Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te is set to be the next president of Taiwan after he won Saturday's (Jan 13) election, defeating Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) by a huge margin. In his victory speech, Lai, 64, said that Taiwan would stand by the side of democracy.

"I want to thank the Taiwanese people for writing a new chapter in our democracy. We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand on the side of democracy," he said.

"The Taiwanese people have successfully resisted efforts from external forces to influence this election," he added. "We don't want to become enemies with China. We can become friends. We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China," he added.

The president-elect also pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait saying, “I will act... in a manner that is balanced and maintain the cross-strait status quo.”

The DPP champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims. The island has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996.

Who is Lai Ching-te?

Also widely known by his English name William, Lai Ching-te is a doctor by training. He is currently the vice president of Taiwan and will take office as president on May 20. Lai was born on Oct 6, 1959. He attended school in Taipei and completed his undergraduate studies ( a bachelor in science) at National Taiwan University’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Lai then did his post-graduate studies in Medical Science at National Cheng Kung University. He then obtained a Master of Public Health degree from Harvard University, making him one of the few physicians in Taiwan with rehabilitation, clinical care, and public health expertise.

"In 1994 when he was a chief resident at National Cheng Kung University Hospital and Taiwan was holding its first direct election for Taiwan provincial governor," according to Lai's official website.

His entry into politics

In 1996, Lai gave up his medical career and entered into politics during the Taiwan Strait Crisis. In 1998, he was elected to the Legislative Yuan representing Tainan City. Lai's website said that he was named "Best Legislator" by Citizen Congress Watch and led delegations to Japan and the United States to conduct parliamentary diplomacy.

He was the former mayor of Tainan in southern Taiwan and premier from 2017-19. Lai became vice president in 2020, becoming Tsai Ing-wen's (outgoing Taiwan president) running mate where they won a landslide victory after warning of the threat to Taiwan from China given Beijing's crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

During this year's election campaign, Lai said that he would stick to Tsai's path of proffering talks with China and maintaining peace and the status quo, the news agency Reuters reported. The 64-year-old also pledged to defend Taiwan and reiterated only its people can decide the island's future.