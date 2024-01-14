Taiwan calls on China to 'face reality', respect election results after Beijing issues fresh warning

Taiwan advised China to "face reality" after Beijing issued a fresh warning to the self-ruled island stating that any efforts made towards independence would be "harshly punished".

This came a day after Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate representing Taiwan's ruling party, secured victory in an election that China had characterised as a pivotal choice between "war and peace".

Taipei's foreign ministry on Sunday (Jan 14) told Beijing to respect the election result and give up suppressing Taiwan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Beijing authorities to respect the election results, face reality and give up suppressing Taiwan in order for positive cross-strait interactions to return to the right track," it said in a statement.

Beijing which considers Taiwan as its territory and has never stopped using force to impose its will on the island, argued that the election did not alter the fact that Taiwan still remained a part of China.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi warned that steps towards the self-ruled island's independence would lead to harsh punishment.

"If anyone on the island of Taiwan thinks of going for independence, they will be... trying to split China, and will certainly be harshly punished by both history and the law," Wang Yi said in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, adding: "This is a dead end."

"Taiwan has never been a country. It wasn't in the past, and it certainly won't be in the future," he added.

Lai Ching-te secures victory in Taiwan’s presidential race

Lai Ching-te on Saturday (Jan 13) secured victory in Taiwan's elections.

Facing two opponents in the presidential race, Lai contended with Hou from the KMT and Ko Wen-je, former Taipei Mayor representing the Taiwan People's Party, founded in 2019.

The election unfolded against the backdrop of China denouncing Lai as a 'separatist', rejecting calls for talks. Lai, in contrast, has emphasised his commitment to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait while bolstering the island's defences.

Ahead of the election, China consistently labelled Lai as a dangerous separatist. Taiwan's defence ministry reported the spotting of Chinese balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait on the election day, further escalating tensions. The ministry classified the balloon activities as psychological warfare and a threat to aviation safety.