China's army vows to crush Taiwan 'independence' efforts

Chinese military on Friday (Jan 12) released a statement saying it would "crush" any efforts made in a bid to endorse Taiwan's independence.

China's statement came a day before the scheduled polls on the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.