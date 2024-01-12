LIVE TV
China's army vows to crush Taiwan 'independence' efforts

Jan 12, 2024

China's statement came a day before the scheduled polls on the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

Chinese military on Friday (Jan 12) released a statement saying it would "crush" any efforts made in a bid to endorse Taiwan's independence.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

