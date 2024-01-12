China negotiates 'immediate ceasefire' between Myanmar army, armed alliance

China on Friday (Jan 12) claimed that they have negotiated an "immediate ceasefire" between the Myanmar military and ethnic minority armed groups' alliance, bringing an end to the fighting which has continued across the northern Shan state since October 2023.

"The two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire, to disengage military personnel and resolve relevant disputes and demands through peaceful negotiations," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning,

She added that the talks happened with the "mediation and facilitation of the Chinese side" in Kunming, Yunnan Province, which shares borders with Myanmar, on Wednesday and Thursday (Jan 10 and 11).

Meanwhile, both Myanmar's junta and three ethnic armed groups' alliance confirmed that they have reached a China-mediated ceasefire agreement on Friday (Jan 12).

"With the help of China's facilitation, there was a meeting in (the southern Chinese city) Kunming. We have reached a ceasefire agreement," said junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun speaking to AFP.

While Tar Bhone Kyaw of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army added that they have "agreed to reopen border trade" with China.

Beijing's strong dissatisfaction over fighting in Myanmar

The military of Myanmar has been facing its biggest threat since it came to power in a 2021 coup as a coalition was formed by three armed ethnic groups, called the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which launched a major offensive in the northern Shan state in October 2023.

Last week, the armed alliance claimed that they had captured a northern town, which is known for carrying out online scam operations, giving another blow to the junta.

Last week, Beijing voiced "strong dissatisfaction" over Chinese casualties along the border, and stated that it will take "all necessary measures" to protect its citizens after reports surfaced that an artillery shell exploded in Myanmar.

"Both sides pledged not to compromise the safety of Chinese border residents and Chinese personnel in Myanmar," said Mao on Friday (Jan 12).

"The two sides also held consultations on other issues such as ceasefire arrangements. Maintaining the momentum of ceasefire and peace talks in Northern Myanmar is in line with the interests of all parties in Myanmar and also helps to maintain peace and stability at the border," she added.